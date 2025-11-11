Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,264,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,566,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after buying an additional 239,192 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,759,000 after buying an additional 98,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VOE opened at $174.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average of $167.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.