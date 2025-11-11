PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 537.6% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

BATS:ICVT opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

