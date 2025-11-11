PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

PFG Advisors raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 33.3% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $158.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.00. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.73.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

