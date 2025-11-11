PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,976,000 after acquiring an additional 433,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,992,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 449.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $149.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $150.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

