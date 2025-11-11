PFG Advisors Buys 2,996 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,249,000 after acquiring an additional 326,633 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 830,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,823,000 after purchasing an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 817,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,373,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 764,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,692,000 after purchasing an additional 387,218 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 679,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BOND stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $94.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

