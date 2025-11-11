PFG Advisors Acquires 1,302 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 159.4% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

BA opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.51.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

