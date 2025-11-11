Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NCR Voyix worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,331,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,252 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 110.8% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,626,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after buying an additional 1,380,442 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 99.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 731,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $5,282,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

