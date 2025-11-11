Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.90 and traded as low as GBX 21.50. Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 21.95, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Pennant International Group Trading Up 2.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.90. The stock has a market cap of £10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34.

Pennant International Group (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (5.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennant International Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Pennant International Group plc will post 3.4027778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

