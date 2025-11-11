Pembroke Management LTD Sells 5,432 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 77,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,596,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,648,000 after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

