Pembroke Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.53 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

