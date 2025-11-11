Pembroke Management LTD Purchases New Position in Public Storage $PSA

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,177,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,425,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,135,000 after purchasing an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $272.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.34. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $355.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

