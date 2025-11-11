Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $4,728,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

