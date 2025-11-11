Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises about 1.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 74,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 64,565 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $126.53 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,547.47. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $44,069.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,211.28. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

