Pembroke Management LTD Invests $350,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 661,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,179,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.4%

CSGP opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,344.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $97.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

