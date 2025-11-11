Pembroke Management LTD Has $6.11 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,026 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 44.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 313,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,424,000 after buying an additional 95,989 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 52,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,579,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,327 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 102,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. Citigroup cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.