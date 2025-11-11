Pembroke Management LTD Grows Holdings in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,913 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises about 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 134.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,239.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Shares of TECH opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 124.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business had revenue of $286.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

