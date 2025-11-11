PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.7% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.
Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
