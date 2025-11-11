PCG Asset Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. UBS Group cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $254.06 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.68 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.80. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.