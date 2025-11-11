Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $108.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Roth Capital set a $115.00 price target on Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Patrick Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

In related news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 21,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,359,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,792,943.79. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,373,985.88. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,016 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $800,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $975.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.