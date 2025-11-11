Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKYGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $16.21. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Paramount Skydance shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 4,111,968 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Skydance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Skydance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth $4,595,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth $229,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Skydance Trading Up 9.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -557.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

Featured Articles

