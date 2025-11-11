Palouse Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $654.74 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $834.42. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.52 and a 200 day moving average of $568.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

