Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.13 and last traded at $190.96. Approximately 49,524,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 83,233,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.61.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market cap of $453.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,232,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

