Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4%

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.