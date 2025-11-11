Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Trading Up 12.6% – Here’s Why

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,060 and last traded at GBX 2,018.07. Approximately 275,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 199,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,792.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXIG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,435 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,467.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,870.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,855.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 33 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson purchased 66 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,824 per share, with a total value of £1,203.84. Also, insider Paul Fry acquired 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,824 per share, for a total transaction of £1,787.52. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

