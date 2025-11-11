Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of -0.30. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

