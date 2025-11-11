Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 11.59%.

Orbit International Price Performance

ORBT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968. Orbit International has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.