Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 11.59%.
Orbit International Price Performance
ORBT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968. Orbit International has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Orbit International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orbit International
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- ServiceNow’s AI Efficiency Push Has Analysts Targeting Big Gains
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft and IREN’s $9.7B AI Deal Could Spark MSFT Stock Rally
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.