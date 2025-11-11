Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $241.02 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $687.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

