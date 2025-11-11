Oculis’ (OCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.38% from the stock’s current price.

OCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oculis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Oculis from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oculis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Oculis Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Oculis has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 13,958.12% and a negative return on equity of 90.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Oculis will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oculis during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oculis by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Oculis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

