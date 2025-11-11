Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Receives $52.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.2609.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Melius Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,269 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $99,853,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,517,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after buying an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum



Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

