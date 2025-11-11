Nwam LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.