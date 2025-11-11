nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $64,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.2%

NVT stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $117.52.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,170.40. This trade represents a 63.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,112. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 195,831 shares of company stock valued at $21,083,144 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

