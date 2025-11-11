Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 4,572 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.47.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8%

Microsoft stock opened at $506.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.