Northland Capmk Comments on Franklin Covey Q2 Earnings

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Covey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE FC opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.11 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 3.81%. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Franklin Covey by 18.3% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 935,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 794,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

