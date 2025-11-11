Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. 182,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 64,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

