Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 8.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 801,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 203,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.46.
About Noble Mineral Exploration
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Noble Mineral Exploration
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- SoftBank Exits NVIDIA—So What? Analysts Still See More Upside
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Barrick’s Golden Quarter: Boosts Buyback and Dividend
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Nebius Partners With Meta—AI Growth Could Send Stock to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.