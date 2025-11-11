NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) vs. Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Financial Contrast

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Vaxxinity shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of NexImmune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Vaxxinity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NexImmune and Vaxxinity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A -534.32% -213.72% Vaxxinity N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexImmune and Vaxxinity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($18.29) N/A Vaxxinity N/A N/A -$56.93 million ($0.45) 0.00

Vaxxinity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NexImmune has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxxinity has a beta of 15.55, indicating that its stock price is 1,455% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vaxxinity beats NexImmune on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company’s product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises UB-311, which is in phase 2 clinical trial that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight alzheimer's disease; UB-312, which is in phase 1 clinical trial that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy; and VXX-301, which is in preclinical trial, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy. It also develops VXX-401, which is phase 1 clinical trial that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; and UB-612, neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus and is in phase 3 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida.

