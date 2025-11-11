Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

WAY has been the subject of several other reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.64. Waystar has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.12 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.69%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.470 EPS. Analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,321,409.92. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $168,412,400.19. Following the sale, the director owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,490,959 shares of company stock valued at $176,072,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 170.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waystar by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after buying an additional 3,099,211 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Waystar by 239.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 360,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 254,084 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Waystar by 9,107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,125 shares during the period.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

