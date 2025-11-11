Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mvb Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mvb Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Mvb Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

MVBF stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $333.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mvb Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Mvb Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

In related news, CFO Michael Robert Sumbs purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 259,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 190,223 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

