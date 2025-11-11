Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.77 and traded as high as GBX 2.88. Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 2.50, with a volume of 13,119 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mothercare from GBX 650 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mothercare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 450.

Mothercare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.77.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

