Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,431 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Timonier Family Office LTD. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 830.6% in the second quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 106,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.14 and a 200-day moving average of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.64.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

