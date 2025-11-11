Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 821,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after buying an additional 107,469 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $378.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.33. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

