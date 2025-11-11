Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,047.2727.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total transaction of $3,073,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,930.76. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares in the company, valued at $132,132,538.30. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 43,843 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $976.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $946.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.43. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $1,123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

