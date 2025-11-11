Midwest Trust Co Purchases Shares of 14,790 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $208,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

