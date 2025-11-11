Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $286.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.27 and a 200 day moving average of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

