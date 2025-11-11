Midwest Trust Co Invests $1.57 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.