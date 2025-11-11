Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076,112 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,040,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 8,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

