Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

IDEX Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $172.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

