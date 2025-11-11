Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,753.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,612.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,665.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total transaction of $8,062,082.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

