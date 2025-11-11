Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,917,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,287 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,541,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CTSH opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

