Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Reliance by 478.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the second quarter valued at $72,373,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 46.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Reliance from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $272.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.34 and a 200 day moving average of $296.21.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Reliance’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.